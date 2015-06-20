Here's how Hillary Clinton thanked a pizza place that's been feeding her campaign

AP/Charlie Neibergall Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton stops at Em’s Coffee Co.

Monty Q’s, a pizzeria located near Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign headquarters in Brooklyn, New York, has become a favoured source of food for her staff. Clinton checked out Monty Q’s for herself on May 14. Afterwards, she sent the restaurant a note thanking them for a “warm welcome to the neighbourhood.”

“My campaign staff has been raving about Monty Q’s for weeks now so I just had to stop by for lunch — and they were right. The salad was delicious,” Clinton wrote. “Thank you for your friendly and courteous service and for keeping our staff and volunteers well-fed.”

Clinton’s letter, which was dated May 20, is now framed and hanging in the pizzeria along with a picture she took with the staff.

A Clinton staffer told Business Insider the restaurant’s offerings, which include more than standard pizzeria fare, have definitely become quite popular with the campaign team.

“The made-to-order salad and pasta stations are only topped by the chocolate chip cookies – a definite fan favourite,” the staffer said.

Check out Clinton’s letter to Monty Q’s and her picture with the staff below.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.