There's something hilarious about Hillary Clinton's new office

On Friday, news broke that former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton signed a lease to set up a new headquarters in Brooklyn, New York — and there’s a very funny coincidence about the building’s location.

Clinton is expected to use the space as the headquarters for her 2016 presidential campaign.

The building, One Pierrepont Plaza, is located next to the intersection of Tillary and Clinton Streets.

That’s right: Tillary Clinton.

A spokesperson for Clinton did not immediately respond to an email from Business Insider asking if she is amused by this.

