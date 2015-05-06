Here's Hillary Clinton's latest pushback against the 'dud' allegations in 'Clinton Cash'

Andrew Burton/Getty Images Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s campaign released another video on Monday blasting the book “Clinton Cash” for its unproven allegations against her.

“‘Clinton Cash’ was billed as a bombshell before being exposed as a dud,” Clinton spokesman Josh Schwerin told Business Insider. “The media has examined the conspiracy theories in the book and found it to be completely lacking in evidence supporting its outrageous claims.”

The book has been generating waves of headlines since April 23, when a series of media outlets published critical investigations based on author Peter Schweizer’s work. Schweizer accuses Clinton of doling out State Department favours to people who gave to her family foundation or paid speaking fees to her husband, former President Bill Clinton.

However, Schweizer has admitted he has no “direct evidence” of corruption. The new Clinton video — titled “No Evidence” — doubles down on that point. It features a highlight reel of reporters noting the lack of indisputable proof behind Schweizer’s claims.

The video is part of a new Clinton rapid-response effort against the “Clinton Cash” allegations and other, future attacks. Her team released another video blasting the “debunked” book earlier on Monday and vowed to aggressively respond to partisan hits against her candidacy.

“While ‘Clinton Cash’ has already been debunked, we are clear-eyed about the fact that this will not be the last false set of allegations flung our way,” wrote John Podesta, the campaign’s chairman. “We will stand ready to fight for a better future for everyday Americans and to swat back these unfair attacks from those invested in protecting a status quo that is stacked in favour of those at the top.”

Schweizer has not responded to Business Insider’s requests for comment on criticism against him, but he has repeatedly defended the seriousness of the allegations in his book. Indeed, he has previously claimed his work presents enough circumstantial evidence to warrant a criminal investigation of Clinton’s behaviour at the State Department.

“The smoking gun is in the pattern of behaviour,” Schweizer said in a recent ABC interview. “Here’s the analogy I would give you. It’s a little bit like insider trading. … They look at a pattern of stock trades. If the person has access to that information and then they do a series of well-timed trades. That warrants investigation. I think the same thing applies here.”

