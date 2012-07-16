Hillary Clinton's In Israel, Tackling The Toughest Talks About Iran Ever

AP



On the tail end of a tricky Asian and Middle East tour, US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has arrived in Israel for a 24-hour visit that will include talks with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on a thorny array of issues: the stalled Israeli-Palestinian peace process, Iran and the new leadership in Egypt.

Clinton flew to Israel from Egypt, where she held talks over the weekend with new President Mohamed Morsi, a former Muslim Brotherhood member, who told her Egypt would respect its international treaties –including a peace treaty with Israel, Cairo daily Al-Masry Al-Youm reports.

Clinton’s visit to Egypt was not without troubles: upon her departure on Sunday, protesters hurled tomatoes and shoes at her motorcade – although neither Clinton nor her vehicle were hit by the projectiles.

Arriving in Israel, Clinton told President Shimon Peres that the transformations that the Middle East were undergoing required “friends like us to think together and act together,” Israeli daily The Jerusalem Post reports.

US Secretary of defence Leon Panetta is also due to arrive in Jerusalem next week to conduct talks on Iran’s nuclear program, and the deteriorating situation in Syria, according to Israel’s oldest daily newspaper Haaretz.

