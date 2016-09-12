Hillary Clinton's doctor releases statement after health scare at 9/11 memorial

Hillary Clinton’s doctor released a statement Sunday after the Democratic presidential candidate stumbled into a van and struggled to walk as she abruptly left a memorial marking the 15th anniversary of the September 11, 2001, terror attacks.

“Secretary Clinton has been experiencing a cough related to allergies,” Dr. Lisa R. Bardack said. “On Friday, during follow up evaluation of her prolonged cough, she was diagnosed with pneumonia. She was put on antibiotics, and advised to rest and modify her schedule.”

Bardack added: “While at this morning’s event, she became overheated and dehydrated. I have just examined her and she is now re-hydrated and recovering nicely.”

Video captured at the memorial event in New York City showed Clinton having great difficulty walking as she entered a van.

Hillary Clinton 9/11 NYC pic.twitter.com/q9YnsjTxss

— Zdenek Gazda (@zgazda66) September 11, 2016

Nick Merrill, a campaign spokesman for Clinton, said in a statement at the time that the former secretary of state felt “overheated.” It was about 80 degrees in Manhattan.

Fox News first reported that Clinton suffered a “medical episode” and possibly fainted. A witness told the cable news outlet that Clinton lost a shoe during the incident.

Clinton was taken from the 9/11 memorial to her daughter Chelsea Clinton’s New York City apartment. She then travelled to her Chappaqua residence.

For weeks, conservative news outlets have promoted stories suggesting Clinton is secretly battling health issues. The Clinton campaign has strongly denied such claims and dismissed them as conspiracy theories.

