Hillary Clinton's message to America: 'It is your time.'

AP Photo/Pat Sullivan Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Rodham Clinton delivers a speech at Texas Southern University in Houston, Thursday, June 4, 2015.

Hillary Clinton will kick off the next phase of her presidential campaign on Saturday by delivering a major speech on Roosevelt Island in New York City. According to a Clinton campaign official, her address will have four key elements.

All of the four main parts of the speech fit with the main overarching theme of Clinton’s campaign, her desire to be a “champion for everyday Americans.”

At one point, the official said Clinton will address these everyday Americans directly with a simple message:

“It is your time.”

The official said the first major component of the speech will be a discussion of what has motivated Clinton to enter public service. Specifically, Clinton will talk about how her mother’s life story cemented her belief that every day people, and particularly children, need advocates.

Clinton’s mother, Dorothy Rodham, passed away in 2011. As a teenager, Rodham was abandoned by her parents. In her memoir “Hard Choices,” Clinton wrote about her mother’s traumatic upbringing.

“When I got old enough to understand all this, I asked my mother how she survived abuse and abandonment without becoming embittered and emotionally stunted,” Clinton wrote. “How did she emerge from this lonely early life as such a loving and levelheaded woman? I’ll never forget how she replied. ‘At critical points in my life somebody showed me kindness,’ she said.”

According to the campaign official, in her speech, Clinton will credit Rodham with giving her a fighter’s instinct. She will also explain that Rodham’s story of being sustained through acts of kindness from friends and neighbours helped shape her belief people need a champion.

The official said the second element of the speech will be Clinton outlining who she is fighting for in the 2016 race. Clinton will outline something she will describe as her guiding principle, which is that the country’s success should be measured by how families are doing rather than how the richest fare.

Clinton will expand on this idea in the third portion of her speech, wherein she will share her vision for the country. As part of this, the campaign official said Clinton would identify what she considers the central question of the 2016 race — whether you are advocating for everyday Americans. Clinton will then preview a set of domestic policies that she plans to detail further in a series of announcements over the next few months.

The fourth element of Clinton’s speech will involve her casting the 2016 election as a starkly clear choice between her ideas and Republicans’ policies. She will cast the GOP as being focused on trickle down economics and outdated social policies, the official said.

According to the official, Clinton’s discussion of her personal history and the lessons she learned from her mother will continue as she hits the campaign trail following the speech. Her team is also producing a biographical video that will be released in the days following the kickoff event that will focus on Clinton’s work for the Children’s Defence Fund after she finished law school.

After Clinton announced her campaign in April, she entered what her campaign characterised as a “ramp up” phase where she held relatively small-scale events focused on intimate conversations with voters in key primary states.

Her speech on Saturday will serve as a formal kickoff for the campaign and afterwards Clinton will begin outlining some of her specific policy ideas.

