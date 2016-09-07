Hillary Clinton's campaign fires back at Trump's 'presidential look' jab

Photo: Jessica Kourkounis/ Getty Images.

Hillary Clinton’s campaign fired back at Donald Trump’s suggestion that Clinton didn’t have a “presidential look.”

“This isn’t the first time Donald Trump has had a problem looking at someone different from himself and actually seeing them,” Hillary for America Deputy Communications Director Christina Reynolds wrote in a statement on Tuesday.

Reynolds also referenced several of the real-estate mogul’s campaign controversies that dinged his poll numbers in recent months, including his war of words with a Gold Star family and a one-sided tête-à-tête with a judge overseeing a Trump University case.

Tim Kaine weighed in on Trump’s “presidential look” musings during a separate interview with ABC that aired on Tuesday, saying “That’s an idiotic comment,” and adding that “this great public servant has been on the field for 17 or 18 months — it’s hard to keep up with her.”

Read the full statement from the Clinton campaign here:

“This isn’t the first time Donald Trump has had a problem looking at someone different from himself and actually seeing them. He questioned whether a distinguished judge could do his job because of his Mexican heritage. He looked at a mourning Gold Star mother and he made assumptions about her silence in grief. He looked at an accomplished anchor and suggested she was a “bimbo.” And he looked at a sitting president and said he wasn’t American. So it’s not surprising that Donald Trump doesn’t think Hillary Clinton looks presidential. This cycle, voters know all too well what’s not presidential: Donald Trump and his narrow views and divisive rhetoric.”

