There Are Some Strict Rules You Have To Follow At Hillary Clinton's Book Signing Today

Democratic presidential front-runner Hillary Clinton is kicking off her book tour in Manhattan Tuesday morning with a tightly regimented event, complete with an eight-point list of rules that fully embraces bold font and capital letters.

“The only items permitted on the 4th floor are a wallet, cell phone, and/or small, personal camera,” reads one rule, according to a tweet posted by Politico reporter Maggie Haberman.

“Once you are cleared and enter the 4th floor, you are not permitted to exit until your book is signed,” reads another.

“She will not be personalizing the book or signing memorabilia. NO posed photography with the author,” declares a third.

View the full list below.

Twitter/@MaggiePolitico Politico reporter Maggie Haberman tweeted the rules Tuesday.

