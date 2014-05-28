Hillary Clinton's Book Excerpt Included A Joke About Scrunchies

Hillary Clinton continued the lengthy rollout of her all-but-announced presidential campaign Tuesday by releasing the “Author’s Note” to her upcoming book, “Hard Choices.” In the excerpt, Clinton revealed she considered a number of other titles for the memoir, including “The Scrunchie Chronicles: 112 Countries and It’s Still All about My Hair.”

“When I began this book, shortly after leaving the State Department, I considered a number of titles. Helpfully, the Washington Post asked its readers to send in suggestions. One proposed ‘It Takes a World,’ a fitting sequel to It Takes a Village. My favourite was ‘The Scrunchie Chronicles: 112 Countries and It’s Still All about My Hair,'” Clinton wrote.

The scrunchie joke appears to be a slight dig at the media, which was criticised for focusing on Clinton’s appearance when she ran for president in 2008 and now as she toys with another bid to become the country’s first female president.

Clinton ultimately opted for the much safer title of “Hard Choices” for the book, which will chronicle her record as U.S. Secretary of State and her vision for the future.

“In the end, the title that best captured my experiences on the high wire of international diplomacy and my thoughts and feelings about what it will take to secure American leadership for the 21st century was Hard Choices,” she continued. “One thing that has never been a hard choice for me is serving our country. It has been the greatest honour of my life.”

