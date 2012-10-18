Hillary Clinton's Most Memorable Moments Captured In Memes

Photo: New York Post

Hillary Clinton took the fall for the deadly Embassy attacks in Benghazi that left Ambassador Christopher Stevens and three other Americans dead.Twitter is abuzz with other suggestions of what Clinton should take responsibility for, but we thought it was only fair to remind the world (AKA the Internet) of some of Clinton’s better, or at least funnier, moments.



Here, our top 11 Hillary memes and moments — these dark days will pass, Hil.

1. Texts From Hillary Who could forget the insta-sensation 'Texts from Hillary' memes? Here, one of our favourites, featuring none other than Vice Prez and resident grinner, Joe Biden. 2. Hillary meets TFH creators Stacy Lambe and Adam Smith Ever the jokester, Hillary went that extra mile to invite the men behind Texts from Hillary to the State Department. She looks like she's having way more fun than they are. 3. Watch Out Hillary, did you make this face KNOWING it was going to become a meme? Really. 4. Hillary For 2016 A wide range of prominent politicians and pundits already have their fingers crossed for another presidential run by Hillary in 2016. Of course, the meme world had to respond. 5. Hillary drinks beer, parties, shocks the world Who says the US Secretary of State can't let her hair down? Well, a lot of people did, after these photos of Clinton drinking a beer and dancing after the Summit of the Americas in Colombia this past April. Though this was the same trip that began the ongoing Secret Service prostitution scandal...so we think maybe Hil's indiscretions are ever-so-slightly more acceptable. 6. Hillary's Eyes Wander This photo of Clinton with pop diva Christina Aguilera garnered some raised eyebrows and a few memes. This one's our favourite, mostly for its high level of awkwardness. 7. She whips her hair back and forth ...a la Willow Smith. We almost think she does it better. With age comes experience, right? 8. Release The Clinton This one speaks for itself. 9. Egypt greets Hillary with shoes, tomatoes Hillary's June visit to Egypt was hardly smooth sailing: Clinton's motorcade was pelted with tomatoes and shoes, and taunts about Monica Lewinsky. This photo made the rounds as the definitive summation of the Egyptian reaction. Maybe this'll serve as a reminder that Hil has been through tough times before? 10. Not Impressed This is the kind of look that could cause an aide meltdown. 11. I'll retire, I swear Hil, why are you tugging at so many heartstrings like that? In more Hill news... Don't miss Secretary of State Hillary Clinton Takes Responsibility For Benghazi Attacks >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.