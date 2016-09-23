Here's Hillary Clinton 'Between Two Ferns'

Funny or Die Hillary Clinton on ‘Between Two Ferns.’

Hillary Clinton has become the latest politician to go on Zach Galifianakis’ fake Funny or Die interview show “Between Two Ferns.”

The Democratic presidential nominee sat down with the comic to dish out the jokes as well as take them.

The interview opens with Galifianakis, dressed in a Halloween mask, attempting to scare Clinton. He is quickly detained by the secret service.

Clinton, whose name comes up on screen as “Hilary Clinton, Had Pneumonia,” is then hit with a barrage of silly questions from Galifianakis like “Are you excited to be the first girl president?” “As secretary [of state] how many words-per-minute could you type? And how does President Obama like his coffee, like himself, weak?” “What happens if you become pregnant?”

Clinton also takes some jabs at her opponent, Republican nominee Donald Trump. When Galifianakis asks if Clinton would move to Canada if Trump won, she says she would stay in the US and “try to prevent him for destroying the United States.”

Later in the interview Galifianakis interrupts Clinton to play a Trump ad. When Clinton asks why he would play the ad, he says Trump paid him in steaks.

“I’d be afraid to eat them if I were you,” Clinton replies.

In March 2014, President Obama went on “Two Ferns” to urge people to sign up for health insurance. The video instantly went viral.

Watch the complete interview below:

Between Two Ferns With Zach Galifianakis: Hillary Clinton from Funny Or Die

