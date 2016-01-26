Young voter confronts Hillary Clinton: Why do young people think you're 'dishonest?'

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton had a message Monday night for a young supporter of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vermont) who said young people don’t trust Clinton: Don’t get distracted.

At a CNN town-hall event Monday night, a student confronted Clinton about the perception that she is dishonest.

“I’ve heard from quite a few people my age that say you’re dishonest,” said the supporter, who described himself as a supporter of Sanders.

He proceeded to ask her about what he perceived as an enthusiasm gap among young people for Clinton’s campaign vs. Sanders’.

Clinton said she was “totally happy to see young people involved in any way.” But she said she wanted voters to know that she believes she’s frequently attacked because she fights for progressive causes.

“I’ve been around a long time, people have thrown all kinds of things at me. I can’t keep up with it,” Clinton said. “They come up with these outlandish things, they make these charges, I just keep going forward because there’s nothing to it, they throw all this stuff at me and I am still standing.”

“But if you’re new to politics and this is the first time you’ve really paid attention, you go, ‘Oh, my gosh, look at all of this.’ And you have to say to yourself, ‘Why are they throwing all of that?’ I’ll tell you why: I’ve been on the frontlines of change and progress since I was your age,” she continued. “I have been fighting to give kids and women and the people who have been left out and left behind the chance to make the most of their own lives.”

Though Clinton remains the Democratic front-runner in many national polls, and leads among older Democratic voters, Sanders remains far more popular among younger Democratic voters.

