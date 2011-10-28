Hillary Clinton Would CRUSH Romney And Perry If She Ran For President

Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has dismissed speculation that she would jump into the 2012 presidential race more times than we can count, but maybe Democrats should start considering it if they want to hold onto the White House.



A new poll from Time Magazine finds that Clinton would destroy Texas Governor Rick Perry (by 26 points) and for Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney (by 17 points) in hypothetical head to head match-ups.

By comparison, President Barack Obama would lose to Romney and is in a statistical tie with Perry, according to a Quinnipiac University national poll released earlier this month.

Clinton is the most popular national political figure according to polls — likely because she has stayed above politics during much of her tenure at the State Department.

She’s not going to run next year, but the gap between her support and Obama’s is yet another troubling statistic for the president’s reelection effort.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.