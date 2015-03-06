Hillary Clinton won't take questions at event honouring journalism

Win McNamee/Getty Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Hillary Clinton reportedly won’t be taking any questions at an upcoming event honouring excellence in journalism.

Organisers of the March 23 Toner Prize Celebration, which is named after the late New York Times reporter Robin Toner, told the

Center for Public Integrity the event will be open to reporters. However, the keynote speaker, Clinton, will not be taking their inquiries.

Business Insider reached out to Clinton’s office to confirm the report. A Clinton spokesman referred the question back to the event’s organisers.

Clinton, the Democratic front-runner for president in 2016, is currently embroiled in a controversy surrounding her exclusive use of personal emails while she served as secretary of state. According to the New York Times, this may have violated federal guidelines and could have left state secrets vulnerable on an unsecure server. Both Clinton’s email issue and her alleged avoidance of the press have fuelled criticism she is insufficiently transparent.

After days of relentless media coverage since Monday, Clinton addressed the emails in a tweet late Wednesday night.

“I want the public to see my email. I asked State to release them. They said they will review them for release as soon as possible,” she wrote.

However, many questions remain, including why she decided to use a private email server in the first place. For now, it doesn’t appear Clinton has any intention of answering them. TMZ ambushed her at Reagan National Airport on Wednesday and pressed her on the email controversy. She smiled but didn’t respond.

(via Michael Calderone)

