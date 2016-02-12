Moderator to Hillary Clinton: 'What are women missing about you?'

PBS Democratic debate moderator Judy Woodruff questioned Hillary Clinton on Thursday about why she wasn’t able to lock down the female vote in the New Hampshire primary earlier this week.

Woodruff pointed out that Clinton’s rival, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vermont), won 55% of the female vote in that primary. Sanders beat Clinton by a wide, 22-point margin in the Granite State.

“What are women missing about you?” Woodruff asked.

Clinton attempted to turn her New Hampshire loss among women voters into a positive reflection of female empowerment.

“First, Judy, I have spent my entire adult life working toward making sure women are empowered to make their own choices, even if that choice is not to vote for me,” she said.

Clinton continued: “I believe that it’s most important that we unleash the full potential of women and girls in our society and I feel very strongly that I have an agenda, I have a record, that really does respond to a lot of the specific needs that the women in our country face. So I’m going to keep making that case, I’m going to keep making sure that everything I have done, everything I stand for, is going to be well known. But I have no argument with anyone making up her mind about who to support. I just hope that by the end of this campaign there will be a lot more supporting me.”

Woodruff followed up with a question about former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright telling the crowd at a New Hampshire event for Clinton that there’s a “special place in hell for women who don’t help each other.”

When Woodruff asked Clinton if she agreed with that sentiment, Clinton noted that it had been a common line of Albright’s throughout her political career.

“Well, look, I think that she’s been saying that for as long as I’ve known her, which is about 25 years. But it doesn’t change my view that we need to empower everyone, women and men, to make the best decisions in their minds that they can make,” Clinton said. “That’s what I’ve always stood for.”

