HILLARY CLINTON: Women In America Are Owed Money

Hillary Clinton suggested women are owed money due to gender income disparities in a fiery campaign speech on Tuesday.

“Ask yourself why … we still act as if it’s 1955,” Clinton said. “The fact that women still get paid less than men for the same work costs them and their families thousands of dollars every year.”

Clinton went on to envision what women could do with the additional income when they are paid as much as men.

“Imagine what a working mum could do with the money she is owed. That extra money, she could use it to rent or even buy a better home for her kids and herself. Those groceries she could buy. That car payment she could make,” Clinton said.

Clinton was speaking in a packed hotel ballroom in Manhattan to endorse New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), who appears to be easily coasting to re-election and likely does not need Clinton’s support to win. However, the two have close ties: Cuomo once served in former President Bill Clinton’s administration and Hillary Clinton represented New York in the US Senate from 2001 through 2009.

Clinton, whose 2008 presidential campaign was unsuccessful, poked fun at herself and said she knows not to expect a win in any race, even when a candidate has a wide lead like Cuomo’s.

“We can’t take anything for granted in an election,” she said. “I know that from firsthand experience.”

