Hillary Clinton Wishes She Could Get A 'Do-Over' On Benghazi

The 2012 terrorist attacks on the U.S. diplomatic mission in Benghazi, Libya are Hillary Clinton’s biggest regret from her time as Secretary of State and she wishes she could get a “do-over.”

Clinton discussed the attacks, which left four Americans dead including former U.S. Ambassador to Libya Christopher Stevens, during an interview with NBC News that aired Tuesday as part of the media tour for the release of Clinton’s new book, “Hard Choices.” In that interview, NBC News’ Cynthia McFadden asked Clinton what she would change if she “had one do-over” from her four years heading the State Department.

“It would be Benghazi,” Clinton said. “If I could turn the clock back and we could have figured out a way to avoid it, we certainly would have.”

McFadden followed up by asking Clinton if she believed there was anything she “could have done differently” to prevent the attack. Clinton noted she was not a “security professional” so it was hard to say whether the facility was adequately protected, but she conceded “the findings” after internal review was that “they should have done more” to protect the diplomatic mission in Benghazi.

Conservatives have been highly critical of the Obama administrations handling of the Benghazi attacks. Last month, Republican House Speaker John Boehner launched a congressional investigation into the incident. Clinton confirmed to McFadden that she takes responsibility for the attacks as the leader of the State Department at the time, however, she would not say whether she’d be willing to testify in front of the congressional committee looking into the incident.

“We’ll see, I’m not going to prejudge,” Clinton said.

Clinton went on to reveal that she took “a lot of notes” around the time of the attacks that helped her detail the incident in her book. However, when McFadden asked if Clinton would turn those notes over to the committee, Clinton said she wanted to see whether the congressional investigation was overly political first.

“They can read it in the book,” she said of the investigators. “Let’s see if it’s on the level or not. I don’t want to be part of anything that in any way politicizes or demeans the sacrifice that we saw happen there.”

A spokesperson for Clinton did not immediately respond to a request for comment about her interview from Business Insider.

