Hillary Clinton wins Nevada caucuses

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton defeated Sen. Bernie Sanders in the Nevada Democratic caucuses, multiple outlets reported Saturday evening.

NBC, The Associated Press, The New York Times, and Fox News all called the race for Clinton, who quickly thanked her supported on Twitter.

With 70% of precincts reporting, Clinton captured 52.3% support, while Sanders garnered 47.7% support.

“To everyone who turned out in every corner of Nevada with determination and heart: This is your win. Thank you,” she wrote.

Long seen as a key part of her “firewall” against a surge in support for Sanders, the state’s notoriously unreliable polls showed a tightening race in recent weeks following Sanders landslide win in the New Hampshire primary.

Clinton took to Twitter to thank her supporters.

The feeling is mutual, Nevada. pic.twitter.com/Z32JkpNKAp

— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) February 20, 2016

Though early exit polls showed Clinton winning among some minority groups including Hispanic voters, observers noted many reports may have been false. Clinton campaign staffers pointed out the former secretary of state garnered a 84 to 4 delegate lead in the five majority black precincts.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.