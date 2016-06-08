Hillary Clinton wins California

Hillary Clinton will win the California Democratic presidential primary, CNN projected early Wednesday morning.

With 63% of votes counted, CNN reports that Clinton had won 56.3% of votes, while rival Bernie Sanders had won 42.8%.

The Associated Press and NBC News also reported Clinton’s win.

Clinton also won the New Jersey, South Dakota, and New Mexico primaries on Tuesday. Sanders won Montana and North Dakota.

Clinton cemented her status as the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee with her wins Tuesday, although Sanders has vowed to continue his campaign.

“Thanks to you, we reached a milestone,” Clinton told her supporters in a speech Tuesday night.

