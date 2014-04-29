Hillary Clinton Is Going To Love This Chart

Fairleigh Dickinson University’s new PublicMind poll of the 2016 presidential race released Tuesday contains good news for Hillary Clinton.

FDU found Clinton well ahead of all her hypothetical Republican rivals among registered national voters.

All of the likely GOP candidates in the poll; New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, Wisconsin Congressman and 2012 Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan, Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul, ex-Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee, and former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush performed similarly.

Ryan came the closest to Clinton with an eight point gap. Bush had the worst numbers with a sixteen point margin.

Krista Jenkins, the director of PublicMind and an FDU political science professor noted the “strong position” Clinton seems to be in.

“Christie, Paul, Ryan, Bush and Huckabee are not one and the same, and yet they all seem to do about the same among registered voters when paired against Hillary Clinton. No one’s record is impenetrable, but these findings point to the strong position Clinton would find herself in should she officially become a nominee for the Democratic primary,” Jenkins said in a statement accompanying the poll.

FDU created this chart to show Clinton’s positioning relative to the rest of the field:

