REPORT: Hillary Clinton will set up her headquarters in Brooklyn

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton could be close to signing a lease on office space in Brooklyn for her 2016 campaign headquarters, a source told CNN on Friday.

According to CNN, Clinton’s team are said to be in “very serious negotiations” for a location at the MetroTech complex in the Brooklyn Heights neighbourhood. A spokesperson for Clinton did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the CNN report.

Earlier reports suggested Clinton was considering whether to headquarter her campaign in upstate New York, closer to her home in Chappaqua, or to chose a location nearer to where her daughter Chelsea lives in Manhattan.

Clinton Democrat has not yet officially announced whether she will run for president, but she is widely expected to launch a campaign.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.