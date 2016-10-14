Hillary Clinton's Wikipedia page apparently hacked

Hillary Clinton’s Wikipedia page appeared to be hacked on Thursday.

A message in a bright yellow box calling people who plan to vote for Clinton this November “spineless” was juxtaposed on top of a photo of a woman’s genitals.

The full message read:

“Voting for Hillary Clinton this November means proving how much of a spineless, boring … you are. Nuclear war will be inevitable, as will be Bill Clinton raping more women and children. Save the America you know and love by voting Donald Trump. Also girls send a– pics to [redacted]. This message has been brought to you by [redacted] and the g– ni—- association of America. Thank you for your time.”

The same message also appeared on the Wikipedia page of former President Bill Clinton.

We’ve redacted the username of the person who allegedly defaced the page.

Here is a screenshot of the page. We’ve blurred out the NSFW language.

The page was restored to normal shortly after it was apparently hacked.

After Republican nominee Donald Trump’s lewd comments about women were leaked last Friday, Trump released a video late Friday night apologizing for the comments while implying that he would “discuss” Bill Clinton’s sex scandals and Hillary Clinton’s role in discrediting the women involved.

He brought up the issue only once during the debate, but held a shocking press conference with three of Bill Clinton’s accusers — Kathleen Willy, Juanita Broaddrick, and Paula Jones — about an hour before the showdown in an attempt to rattle his opponent.

Multiple came forward this week accusing Trump of unwanted sexual advances, accusations the Trump campaign categorically denied on Wednesday night and into Thursday.

