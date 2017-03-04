Hillary Clinton on what she'd change about the 2016 election: 'I'd win'

Hillary Clinton spoke at her alma mater, Wellesley College, on Thursday in an event that was closed to the press, the Boston Globe reported.

Clinton, who graduated from the Wellesley in 1969, spoke about the 2016 campaign and public life, at one point taking questions from the audience.

The Globe cited a since-deleted tweet from Wellesley saying that when asked by a student what she’d change about her 2016 campaign, Clinton answered “I’d win.”

Clinton lost the election to President Donald Trump, who garnered 304 electoral votes on his way to victory. Clinton won the nationwide popular vote, something that has led Trump to claim without evidence that millions of people voted illegally.

