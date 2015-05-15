Hillary Clinton wants to put Harriet Tubman on the $20 bill

Women on 20s Hillary Clinton thinks Harriet Tubman should replace Andrew Jackson on the $US20 bill.

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has added a new issue to her presidential campaign platform: replacing President Andrew Jackson on the $US20 bill with abolitionist Harriet Tubman.

Clinton tweeted on Thursday in support of making Tubman the first female face to grace printed U.S. currency.

“Awesome, well deserved — and about time,” she tweeted.

With the message, Clinton lent her support to Women on 20s, a movement advocating for more female representation on U.S. currency.

The movement was co-founded by Barbara Howard, who told Business Insider in March that Jackson was a prime candidate for replacement given his “mixed legacy” in support of the forced resettlement of Native Americans in the 1830s.

Tubman was selected in May from a public vote hosted by the group. She was one of 15 famous female candidates under consideration.

Only deceased public figures are eligible to appear on currency, so Clinton was not a nominee herself.

Howard, who had previously worked for Clinton, said in March she hoped Clinton would become president.

“I would support her, but not necessarily on paper money it’s very important to honour those women in the past,” she said.

