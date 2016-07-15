Hillary Clinton wants people to 'Pokemon-Go-to the polls'

Hillary Clinton wants Pokémon Go players to help her take over the toughest gym of all: The White House.

Clinton’s campaign announced that the Democratic nominee would be hosting an event at a Pokéstop in an attempt to lure voters the same way that players of the popular mobile app lure rare Pokémon like Magmar and Dratini. The event will take place in Madison Park in Lakewood, Ohio, on Saturday July 16 at 1 p.m.

Chances are the campaign was going to hold the event there regardless, but everyone’s getting in on the Pokémon Go action these days.

Clinton went one step further when she referenced the game in a joke during a speech in northern Virginia today.

“I don’t know who created Pokémon Go,” the former Secretary of State said, apparently unaware that Nintendo and Niantic’s collaborated on the game. “But I’m trying to figure out how we get them to have ‘Pokemon-Go-to the polls.'”

Here’s video of @HillaryClinton talking about Pokemon Go pic.twitter.com/LxEpgrxXaO — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) July 14, 2016

Donald Trump, meanwhile, said he hasn’t played Pokémon Go yet, but added “I wish I had time,” while speaking to the Washington Examiner.

Then, he shared this video on Facebook:



2016 is so weird, you guys.

