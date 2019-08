After being rushed from the 9/11 memorial service, many are concerned for presidential candidate Hillary Clinton’s health. The official diagnosis, pneumonia, can be very dangerous. Luckily, Clinton has one of the mildest forms of it, “walking pneumonia”.

