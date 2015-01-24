DAVID GERGEN: Americans Should Sleep Well If It's Hillary Clinton Vs. Jeb Bush In 2016

Former presidential advisor David Gergen addressed the American presidential “dynasty” question at a lunch in Davos today.

Yes, Gergen said, it’s odd that the United States has developed two political dynasties — the Clintons and the Bushes. And, yes, some people might be tired of that.

But, Gergen added, if the next two presidential candidates are Hillary Clinton and Jeb Bush, reasonable Americans should sleep well.

Because unlike some of their potential challengers, both candidates are smart, reasonable, and qualified. And, importantly, neither is a wingnut.

Gergen also threw out this startling fact:

The Republicans have not won a U.S. presidential election without a Bush on the ticket since 1972.

That’s 42 years and counting.

The Bush that was on that ticket, it’s worth pointing out — George Herbert Walker Bush, who served as Ronald Reagan’s vice president before being elected president himself in 1988 — was a centrist.

