Hillary Clinton on Virginia shooting: 'We must act to stop gun violence, and we cannot wait any longer'

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton on Wednesday called for action in the wake of the on-air, fatal shooting of two television reporters in Virginia.

WDBJ7 journalists Alison Parker, 24, and cameraman Adam Ward, 27, were shot and killed on live television while in the field on a reporting assignment.

Clinton weighed later Wednesday morning, expressed sympathy and calling for action to curb gun violence in the US.

Heartbroken and angry. We must act to stop gun violence, and we cannot wait any longer. Praying for the victims’ families in Virginia. -H

— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) August 26, 2015

Though other presidential candidates on both sides of the aisles quickly expressed their condolences on Twitter, Clinton was the first candidate to suggest action on gun violence.

In an interview with local radio station WTOP following the shooting, Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe (D), a close ally of Clinton, called for stricter gun laws.

“There are too many guns in the hands of people that shouldn’t have guns,” McAuliffe said. “There is too much gun violence in America,”

The suspected shooter is reportedly a disgruntled former coworker at WDBJ7.

NOW WATCH: This animated map shows how the states voted in every presidential election since the Civil War



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.