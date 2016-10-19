Bill Gates, Tim Cook, Bernie Sanders: Here's the list of 39 people the Clinton campaign considered for VP

A hacked email published by WikiLeaks revealed on Tuesday the “first cut of people” the Hillary Clinton campaign was considering for vice president.

The list of 39 individuals was sent by campaign chairman John Podesta to Clinton on March 17 — two days after Clinton’s successful March 15 Democratic primary romp — and included a mix of accomplished businessmen and politicians.

The individuals were selected by Clinton’s top aides, including Huma Abedin, Robby Mook, and Cheryl Mills, according to the email.

Podesta said in the email that he “organised names in rough food groups.”

Here’s the full list of individuals listed in the same way as it was sent to Clinton:

Javier Becerra

Julian Castro

Eric Garcetti

Tom Perez

Ken Salazar

Tammy Baldwin

Kirsten Gillibrand

Amy Klobuchar

Claire McKaskill [sic]

Jeanne Shaheen

Debbie Stabenow

Elizabeth Warren

Michael Bennet

Sherrod Brown

Martin Heinreich

Tim Kaine

Terry McAuliffe

Chris Murphy

Tom Vilsack

Steve Benjamin

Corey [sic] Booker

Andrew Gillum

Eric Holder

Deval Patrick

Kasim Reed

Anthony Foxx

John Allen

Bill McCraven

Mike Mullen

Mary Barra

Michael Bloomberg

Ursula Burns

Tim Cook

Bill Gates

Melinda Gates

Muhtar Kent

Judith Rodin

Howard Schultz

Bernie Sanders

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.