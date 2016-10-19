Bill Gates, Tim Cook, Bernie Sanders: Here's the list of 39 people the Clinton campaign considered for VP

A hacked email published by WikiLeaks revealed on Tuesday the “first cut of people” the Hillary Clinton campaign was considering for vice president.
The list of 39 individuals was sent by campaign chairman John Podesta to Clinton on March 17 — two days after Clinton’s successful March 15 Democratic primary romp — and included a mix of accomplished businessmen and politicians.
The individuals were selected by Clinton’s top aides, including Huma Abedin, Robby Mook, and Cheryl Mills, according to the email.
Podesta said in the email that he “organised names in rough food groups.”
Here’s the full list of individuals listed in the same way as it was sent to Clinton:
Javier Becerra
Julian Castro
Eric Garcetti
Tom Perez
Ken Salazar
Tammy Baldwin
Kirsten Gillibrand
Amy Klobuchar
Claire McKaskill [sic]
Jeanne Shaheen
Debbie Stabenow
Elizabeth Warren
Michael Bennet
Sherrod Brown
Martin Heinreich
Tim Kaine
Terry McAuliffe
Chris Murphy
Tom Vilsack
Steve Benjamin
Corey [sic] Booker
Andrew Gillum
Eric Holder
Deval Patrick
Kasim Reed
Anthony Foxx
John Allen
Bill McCraven
Mike Mullen
Mary Barra
Michael Bloomberg
Ursula Burns
Tim Cook
Bill Gates
Melinda Gates
Muhtar Kent
Judith Rodin
Howard Schultz
Bernie Sanders
