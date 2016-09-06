'Our veterans deserve better': Clinton releases brutal ad of veterans reacting to Trump's comments

Hillary For America A veteran in Hillary Clinton’s advertisement reacts to a television interview with Donald Trump.

Hillary Clinton’s campaign released a television advertisement on Tuesday showing veterans and military families reacting to Donald Trump’s controversial comments about members of the armed services.

Titled “Sacrifice,” the 30-second ad depicts members of military households — including veterans with missing limbs, and parents of service members killed in action — watching on television the Republican presidential nominee’s more inflammatory remarks about veterans.

The spot includes clips of Trump telling ABC anchor George Stephanopoulos that he has “made a lot of sacrifices” and “built great structures” when asked about whether he had sacrificed for his country. It also includes his declaration that he “likes people that weren’t captured” when he briefly dismissed in 2015 Sen. John McCain’s status as a war hero.

“Our veterans deserve better,” the ad’s text reads.

The Trump campaign has hoped in recent days to shore up support among veterans and military households.

Over the past week, Trump visited several American Legion posts in Ohio, highlighting his promises to fix the Department of Veterans Affairs and allow veterans to seek government-subsidized private healthcare.

Recent polls show the real-estate magnate leading among military households, though by slimmer margins than former Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney in 2012.

The Clinton campaign has attempted to drive a wedge between Trump and traditionally Republican-leaning veterans and foreign-policy hawks.

The Republican presidential nominee has received some pushback from veterans groups over his spat with Khizr and Ghazala Khan, parents of Capt. Humayun Khan, whose son was killed in Iraq in 2004.

And many members of the Republican foreign-policy establishment have reprimanded Trump for overall knowledge of world affairs, positive statements about Russian President Vladimir Putin, and sarcastic invitations for Russian hackers to find thousands of emails that were deleted from Hillary Clinton’s private servers.

Tuesday’s ad closely resembles an 60-second spot the Clinton campaign released earlier this summer showing children gathered around a television screen watching a montage of a different set of controversial Trump comments, including his mocking impression of a disabled New York Times reporter.

Watch the ad below:

