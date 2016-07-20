Hillary Clinton has a message for Donald Trump on the night of his nomination

Republicans officially nominated Donald Trump for president Tuesday night at their party’s convention in Cleveland, leading to a flood of responses on social media.

Trump’s Democratic rival Hillary Clinton was quick to claim some of the spotlight, posting the message “Let’s do this” on Twitter, along with an animated GIF from her January appearance on “The Tonight Show” with Jimmy Fallon.

“Does he intimidate you, Donald Trump?” host Jimmy Fallon asked Clinton during her appearance.

Clinton’s answer was terse: “No,” she said, breaking out into a smile.

Clinton is expected to formally receive her party’s nomination at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia later this month.

