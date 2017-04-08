Clinton on Trump's Syria strike: Don't talk about protecting Syrian babies and then close US doors to them

Former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton reacted Friday to the US strike on Syria, saying the US needs a long-term plan to stop future attacks on civilians by the regime of President Bashar al-Assad.

Clinton advocated for stronger action on Syria’s government while she was a presidential candidate, while then-Republican nominee Donald Trump warned against it.

On Thursday, President Trump ordered a strike on Shayrat airfield and nearby Syrian military infrastructure in response to a chemical attack that killed at least 80 people in the northwestern part of Syria on Tuesday. US intelligence showed that the attack was likely carried out by Assad’s forces.

“Look, Syria’s been a wicked problem for a very long time and the images of innocent people, of parents and especially children suffering in the aftermath of that most recent deadly gas attack were more appalling than I certainly can put into words,” Clinton said at an event in Texas.

“It is essential that the world does more to deter Assad from committing future murderous atrocities,” she added. “But the action taken last night needs to be followed by a broader strategy to end Syria’s civil war and to eliminate ISIS strongholds on both sides of the border, so I hope this administration will move forward in a way that is both strategic and consistent with our values.”

Clinton also criticised Trump’s reluctance to admit Syrian refugees to the US.

“I also hope that they will recognise that we cannot in one breath speak of protecting Syrian babies and in the next close America’s doors to them,” she said.

Trump has called for barring Syrian refugees from entering the US and has said the US needs better vetting systems to screen refugees for ties to terrorism.

