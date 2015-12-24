Hillary Clinton responds to Trump's 'schlong' comment: 'Nothing really surprises me anymore'

Screenshot / The Des Moines Register Hillary Clinton during an interview with the Des Moines Register.

Hillary Clinton addressed a comment made by Donald Trump at a rally in Michigan that many interpreted as crude, saying “nothing really surprises” her anymore.

Speaking with the Des Moines Register in Iowa, Clinton criticised the tone of Trump’s campaign.

On Monday night, Trump referenced Clinton’s defeat in the 2008 primaries to President Barack Obama and said, “She was going to beat Obama. … She was favoured to win — and she got schlonged. She lost.”

“Schlong” is common Yiddish slang for male genitals, as Reuters has pointed out.

“I really deplore the tone of his campaign, the inflammatory rhetoric that he is using to divide people, and his going after groups of people with hateful, incendiary rhetoric,” Clinton told the Des Moines Register.

“Nothing really surprises me anymore. I don’t know that he has any boundaries at all. His bigotry, his bluster, his bullying have become his campaign. And he has to keep sort of upping the stakes and going even further.”

Trump responded to the controversy via Twitter on Tuesday night, saying he meant that Clinton got “beaten badly” when he used the word “schlonged.”

“The media knows this,” he tweeted. “Often used word in politics!”

Clinton wouldn’t say if she thought Trump’s targeting her with the term was sexist.

“I think he has to answer for what he says, and I assume that others will make the larger point about his language,” she told the Des Moines Register. “It’s not the first time he’s demonstrated a penchant for sexism. Again, I’m not sure anybody’s surprised that he keeps pushing the envelope.”

Clinton is leading the primary polls for the Democratic presidential nomination, and Trump is at the top of the Republican field.

