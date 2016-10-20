How Clinton and Trump compare on all the hot-button issues this election

Skye Gould/Business Insider Republican nominee Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton.

On November 8, voters all over the country will go to the polls to cast their ballot for the next president of the United States.

In one of the most divisive contests in modern political history, Republican nominee Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton have sparred over important issues at stake this election, including immigration, national security, gun control, healthcare reform, and much more.

Here’s how Clinton and Trump stack up in terms of policy proposals and public statements made on a number of topics that voters deem to be the most crucial in determining their choice.

On the economy: Skye Gould/Business Insider Read more about the candidates' stance on the economy here. On the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), Obama's signature trade deal: Skye Gould/Business Insider Read more about the candidates' stance on the TPP here. On foreign policy: Skye Gould/Business Insider Read more about the candidates' stance on foreign policy here. On immigration: Skye Gould/Business Insider Read more about the candidates' stance on immigration here. On energy: Skye Gould/Business Insider Read more about the candidates' stance on energy here. On climate change and the environment: Skye Gould/Business Insider Read more about the candidates' stance on climate change here. On criminal justice: Skye Gould/Business Insider Read more about the candidates' stance on criminal justice here. On gun control: Skye Gould/Business Insider Read more about the candidates' stance on gun control here. On policing: Skye Gould/Business Insider Read more about the candidates' stance on policing here. On healthcare: Skye Gould/Business Insider Read more about the candidates' stance on healthcare here. On women's health: Skye Gould/Business Insider Read more about the candidates' stance on women's health here. On substance abuse: Skye Gould/Business Insider Read more about the candidates' stance on substance abuse here. On education: Skye Gould/Business Insider Read more about the candidates' stance on education here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.