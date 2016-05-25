Hillary Clinton tweetstorms on Trump: 'How cruel do you have to be to actually root for a crisis?'

Donald Trump has claimed he’s very successful during market downturns, and Hillary Clinton apparently wants voters to know about it.

In a series of tweets on Tuesday, the Democratic presidential frontrunner’s account slammed Trump for a 2007 claim that he was “excited” about a potential downturn in the housing market because he “always made more money in bad markets than in good markets.”

“How cruel do you have to be to actually root for a crisis that would devastate millions of families, all to pad your own pockets?” Clinton’s account wrote.

Over the last several days, the former secretary of state has repeatedly homed in on Trump’s business failures, including the debt he racked up before taking his casinos through bankruptcy proceedings.

“He could bankrupt America like he’s bankrupted his companies. Ask yourself: How could anybody lose money running a casino? Really,” Clinton said at an SEIU event on Monday.

Indeed, many of Clinton’s high-profile supporters also jumped on Trump’s comments.

In a statement on Tuesday, Michigan Sen. Debbie Stabenow called Trump’s comments “outrageous.” Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, meanwhile, told reporters during a conference call that Trump’s comments demonstrated that he was “looking out for himself and not for others.”

Read Clinton’s tweets below:

Right before the housing market crashed, @realDonaldTrump said he hoped it would happen — because he could make money off of it.

— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) May 24, 2016

Millions of families — disproportionately black and Latino families — lost homes, jobs, and savings. Trump tried to profit at their expense.

— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) May 24, 2016

How cruel do you have to be to actually root for a crisis that would devastate millions of families, all to pad your own pockets?

— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) May 24, 2016

This wasn’t an anomaly for Trump. His economic plan helps millionaires and hurts middle-class families. He’d let Wall Street run wild again.

— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) May 24, 2016

Trump prioritising his own gain over Americans’ well-being isn’t new, but it is telling: The only person he’ll fight for is himself.

— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) May 24, 2016

Donald Trump could bankrupt America like he bankrupted his companies. Let’s make sure he never gets the chance: https://t.co/04t1BHwlVc

— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) May 24, 2016

