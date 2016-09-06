Hillary Clinton: Trump has a 'bizarre attraction' to dictators

Photo: Justin Sullivan/ Getty Images.

Hillary Clinton, the Democratic candidate for president, on Monday said she took seriously the threat that Russia could interfere with national elections in the United States and that her campaign rival is fixated on dictators.

Speaking aboard her campaign plane, Clinton said Republican nominee Donald Trump has a bizarre attraction to dictators. She also said that she understood the rules that govern classified documents when she served as secretary of state.

