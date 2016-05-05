'Oh, please': Hillary Clinton dismisses Donald Trump as 'loose cannon'

Hillary Clinton says she’s ready to take on Donald Trump in a general-election matchup.

In an interview Wednesday, CNN’s Anderson Cooper asked the Democratic presidential frontrunner whether she is ready to confront presumed Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump’s penchant for raising sometimes sensitive subjects from her history.

Clinton brushed off concerns that Trump may attempt to vigorously rehash details of her marriage with former President Bill Clinton.

“He’s not the first one,” Clinton said, laughing.

“Oh, please,” she added. “If he wants to go back to the playbook of the 1990s, if he wants to follow in the footsteps of those who have tried to knock me down and take me out of the political arena, I’m more than happy to have him do that.”

Throughout the interview, the former secretary of state attempted to cast herself as a rational alternative to Trump, whom she repeatedly called a “bully” and a “loose cannon.”

Still, there appeared to be a limit to Clinton’s criticisms of the real-estate mogul.

When asked whether she agreed with popular Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s assertion that Trump has “built his campaign on racism” and “sexism,” Clinton praised Warren but avoided a judgment on Trump.

“I think Elizabeth Warren is a very smart person,” she said.

Though she still faces a popular insurgent candidate in Sen. Bernie Sanders on the Democratic side, the former secretary of state has a virtually insurmountable lead over the senator in popular votes and pledged delegates.

For his part, Trump looked ahead to the likely November matchup. He said in his Trump Tower victory speech Tuesday that she would be a “poor president.”

“We’re going after Hillary Clinton,” he said.

