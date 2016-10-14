CLINTON: Trump 'makes you want to unplug the internet or just look at cat GIFs'

Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton said Thursday that Donald Trump’s campaign makes people “want to unplug the internet or just look at cat GIFs” rather than listen to the Republican nominee’s attacks.

Clinton made the comments at a San Francisco fundraiser. She had referenced recent stories about Trump’s alleged sexual misconduct with women.

“The whole world has heard Trump brag about how he mistreats women and the disturbing stories just keep coming,” she said.

“But it’s more than just the way he degrades women, as horrible as that is,” she added. “He has attacked immigrants, African-Americans, Latinos, people with disabilities, POWs, Muslims, and … our military, which he called a disaster.”

She continued: “There’s hardly any part of America that he has not targeted. It makes you want to turn off the news. It makes you want to unplug the internet or just look at cat GIFs.”

Clinton then said she herself has employed this strategy.

“Believe me, I get it,” she said. “In the last few weeks I’ve watched a lot of cats do a lot of weird and interesting things. But we have a job to do and it will be good for people and for cats.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.