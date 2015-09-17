Hillary Clinton used Ronald Reagan to troll the Republicans during their debate

Hillary Clinton’s campaign tried to use former President Ronald Reagan against his own party during the Republican debates Wednesday night.

The debates took place at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California. Given the setting, the conservative icon’s legacy quite literally surrounded the hopefuls on stage. However, Clinton’s team used the occasion to try to point out ways the current crop of candidates differ from Reagan.

Clinton’s campaign set up a press filing room at their headquarters in Brooklyn, New York. The walls of the room were decorated with quotes from Reagan paired with photos of candidates whose positions might be seen as different from his. There were pictures of five of the Republican candidates: former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush (R), real-estate magnate Donald Trump, Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker, Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Florida), and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas).

The Clinton campaign used the same strategy during the first Republican debates last month. During those debates, they paired the GOP candidates with past statements where they praised Clinton.

Check out the photos from the wall of the Clinton campaign’s press filing room below.

