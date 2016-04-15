Hillary Clinton gets booed at Democratic debate after being confronted over Wall Street transcripts

Hillary Clinton attempted to navigate a tense situation at Thursday night’s Democratic debate when she was confronted over her refusal to release Wall Street speech transcripts.

The former Secretary of State was booed after Sanders repeatedly attacked Clinton’s speeches for some financial institutions.

“If there’s nothing in those speeches that will change voters minds, why not just release the transcripts and put these speeches to bed?” CNN moderator Dana Bash said as audience members cheered.

As Clinton attempted to respond, the audience in Brooklyn booed.

“If everybody agrees to do it — there are other speeches from money on the other side, I understand that,” Clinton said.

Sanders mocked Clinton for saying that she called out Wall Street while serving as senator.

“Hillary Clinton called them out. They must’ve been really crushed by this. Was that before or after you received huge sums of money after by giving speaking engagements behind closed doors? They have must’ve been very upset,” he said.

The crowd was rowdy all night.

After Sanders charged earlier that Clinton would be beholden to super PACs supporting her campaign, Clinton attempted to refute the senator’s accusation, but was cut off by the audience’s apparent groans.

“This isn’t just an attack on me, it’s an attack on President Obama. You may not like it, but I’ll tell you why,” Clinton said.

NOW WATCH: Republicans are walking back on a pledge and it could cost them the general election



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.