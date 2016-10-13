A new tool from the Clinton campaign pits Clinton against Trump throughout their lives

If it weren’t already clear enough, Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and Republican presidential candidate Donald J. Trump are remarkably different people.

As we speed toward the presidential election on November 8, the two candidates are trying harder than ever to further explain their differences. Some of that explanation is through policy differences, but this is an election we’re talking about here — and an especially bizarre election at that. Much of the day-to-day rhetoric from each candidate is about their opponent as a person, and how they are different from the opposition.

The Clinton campaign just used a unique tact in this ongoing war of words: a new website from Clinton’s camp takes the two candidates’ personal histories and compares them across the past 50-plus years.

Like so:

This results in hilarity, assuredly intentional, more often than not:

As you’re seeing by this point, the left side of the website depicts Clinton’s actions at various points in her life as compared to Trump.

Some are funny (like the one above, that jabs at Trump’s history on “The Apprentice”), while others are downright upsetting:

But the intention in general is to highlight the characterological differences between Trump and Clinton, and to make those differences highly shareable (note the Facebook and Twitter tools built into the website).

Looks like it’s working as intended.

