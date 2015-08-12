Hillary Clinton is trying to put questions about her email server to bed

Hillary Clinton has taken another step toward quelling an email scandal that has threatened to slow down her 2016 presidential campaign.

Clinton has instructed her attorney to give the US Justice Department her private email server and a thumb drive of work-related emails from her tenure as secretary of state, CNN reported on Tuesday, quoting a campaign spokeswoman.

Another Clinton spokesperson, Nick Merrill, who spoke to CNN late Tuesday said the candidate “pledged to cooperate with the government’s security inquiry,” and would “continue to address” any further questions surrounding emails exchanged during her tenure in the first term of the Obama Administration.

Clinton’s use of a private email account linked to a server in her New York home for her work as America’s top diplomat came to light in March and drew fire from political opponents who accused her of sidestepping transparency and record-keeping laws.

Clinton has repeatedly insisted that her private email server was secure and that no classified information was compromised in the process, though investigators have said some of the emails “should be retroactively classified.”

The New York Times reported last month that two inspectors general were asking the Justice Department to look into the matter.

So far, Clinton’s camp has turned over thousands of emails for review.

