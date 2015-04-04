Hillary Clinton to set up 'Brooklyn Cool' headquarters in one of New York's wealthiest neighbourhoods

AP/Kathy Willens Lifeguard Vanessa Saliva cleans the water at the Floating Pool Lady, a swimming pool located on a barge anchored on Brooklyn’s waterfront at Brooklyn Bridge Park beach.

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has reportedly signed a lease for her Brooklyn campaign headquarters.

According to Politico, Bloomberg, and MSNBC, the Democratic presidential front-runner is setting up shop at One Pierrepont Plaza, an office tower based in the tony neighbourhood of Brooklyn Heights.

Online marketing materials for the building bill it as: “Modern Offices. Brooklyn Cool.”

Other major tenants in the building include the Brooklyn US attorney’s office and the investment bank Morgan Stanley.

Brooklyn Heights is among the richest areas in all of New York City. According to the New York Post, the median income in the neighbourhood grew to $US166,346 in 2011, ahead of every other Brooklyn neighbourhood but Dumbo, which is adjacent to Brooklyn Heights. While real estate in the area is pricey, it’s a central location that is close to several major subway lines.

Here’s where Clinton’s reported headquarters is in relation to Manhattan:

