A 6-year-old boy was behind the Thanksgiving surprise outside Hillary Clinton's home

A six-year-old boy named Liam was behind the effort to surprise Hillary Clinton on Thanksgiving day with a series of colourful signs posted near her Chappaqua, New York, home, his mother told Politico.

On Thursday, Clinton tweeted an image of the signs featuring messages such as, “Thank you Hillary,” “You are loved,” and “An American hero.”

“I was greeted by this heartwarming display on the corner of my street today. Thank you to all of you who did this. Happy Thanksgiving,” Clinton wrote.

I was greeted by this heartwarming display on the corner of my street today. Thank you to all of you who did this. Happy Thanksgiving. -H pic.twitter.com/b69mW3Oqbf

— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) November 24, 2016

It was one of her first tweets since conceding the election to Donald Trump earlier this month.

Liam had cheered Clinton on throughout her campaign, and sobbed on election night as he watched the results, his mother said.

Over the next few days, he noticed that there was only one sign near her home that read, “We love HRC,” and thought there should be more.

“Liam said there ‘should be lots and lots of signs,’ because ‘she’s probably even sadder than me,'” his mother told friends in a note inviting them to help make signs.

Clinton has largely remained out of the public eye since her election loss, aside from a speech she gave at a Children’s Defence Fund event one week after her concession.

She has on several occasions, however, been spotted by her supporters — first by a hiker in Chappaqua, then at a bookstore in Rhode Island, and most recently at her local supermarket the day before Thanksgiving.

