AMAZING: Hillary Clinton Makes Submission To Super Viral Tumblr 'Texts From Hillary'

Photo: http://textsfromhillaryclinton.tumblr.com/



Texts from Hillary is the cool new political Tumblr that has been making waves in the past week. According to Talking Points Memo, supporters Stacy Lambe and Adam Smith created the site, and it blew up in the first 24 hours, generating tens of thousands of links across social media.



And apparently, they have a fan among those thousands — the namesake for the site. Hillary submitted her first photo to the site today. It’s above.

UPDATE: Here’s Hillary’s submission and autograph to Adam Smith. She used the words “lolz” and “Hillz.” So, that happened.

From Texts From Hillary. Verdict?

