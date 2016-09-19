'We will once again choose resolve over fear': Hillary Clinton responds to terrorist attacks

Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Hillary Clinton called for calm Sunday in the face of a series of terror attacks the day before that left several dozen people injured in New York and Minnesota.

Within the course of several hours on Saturday, a pipe bomb exploded near a Marine Corps charity race in New Jersey, an improvised explosive device was detonated in New York City’s Chelsea neighbourhood, and a man was shot dead after stabbing eight people in a mall in St. Cloud, Minnesota.

Authorities have so far said the incidents were unrelated. ISIS has claimed responsibility for the attack in Minnesota.

In a statement Sunday afternoon, Clinton condemned the attacks, praised law enforcement, and suggested that the US needs to do more to identify potential future terror attackers online with the help of the tech industry.

“Law enforcement officials are working to identify who was behind the attacks in New York and New Jersey and we should give them the support they need to finish the job and bring those responsible to justice,” the Democratic presidential nominee said. “We will not rest until that happens.”

The statement continued: “ISIS has claimed responsibility for the attack in Minnesota, and this should steel our resolve to protect our country and defeat ISIS and other terrorist groups.”

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump briefly addressed the bombing in New York during a rally on Saturday in Colorado, assuring the crowd that he was going to be “very tough” on terrorists if elected, though not specifying how.

“I must tell you that just before I got off the plane, a bomb went off in New York. And nobody knows exactly what’s going on,” Trump said.

“We better get very tough, folks. We better get very, very tough,” he added.

Read Clinton’s full statement below:

“I strongly condemn the apparent terrorist attacks in Minnesota, New Jersey, and New York. I pray for all of those who were wounded, and for their families. Once again, we saw the bravery of our first responders who run toward danger to help others. Their quick actions saved lives. Law enforcement officials are working to identify who was behind the attacks in New York and New Jersey and we should give them the support they need to finish the job and bring those responsible to justice – we will not rest until that happens. ISIS has claimed responsibility for the attack in Minnesota, and this should steel our resolve to protect our country and defeat ISIS and other terrorist groups. I have laid out a comprehensive plan to do that. This includes launching an intelligence surge to help identify and thwart attacks before they can be carried out, and to spot lone wolf attackers. We also need to work with Silicon Valley to counter propaganda and recruitment efforts online. Americans have faced threats before, and our resilience in the face of them only makes us stronger. I am confident we will once again choose resolve over fear.”

NOW WATCH: Donald Trump is under fire for his comments about the Iraq War



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.