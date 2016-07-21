Hillary Clinton is using part of Ted Cruz's controversial convention speech to troll Donald Trump

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images Ted Cruz at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland.

Hillary Clinton used part of Sen. Ted Cruz’s controversial speech at the Republican National Convention on Wednesday to troll Donald Trump.

Cruz caused an uproar at the convention when he refused to endorse the GOP nominee, laying out a case against Clinton but imploring voters to “vote their conscience.”

In a tweet on Wednesday, the Clinton campaign echoed Cruz’s sentiments.

“Vote your conscience,” Clinton tweeted, linking to a page on the website where users can check their voter registration.

Cruz’s speech on Wednesday angered many Republicans on the floor, who heckled and booed the Texas senator after it became clear he would not be endorsing Trump.

Sen. Ted Cruz’s wife Heidi Cruz was heckled by attendees as she left the convention, while CNN reported that a Republican donor told the senator after the speech that his appearance at the vent was “disgraceful.”

