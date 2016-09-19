We visited Hillary Clinton's cramped tech offices in Brooklyn -- check it out

After Obama’s 2012 presidential victory, the need for a skilled technology team on a campaign seems like a must.

Following in Obama’s footsteps, Hillary Clinton’s campaign has amassed an impressive technology team of over 70 people, many of whom are former Silicon Valley hot-shots.

The team has an impressive resume, starting with the CTO, Stephanie Hannon, a former Google employee who worked on Gmail and Google Maps, in addition to other products. The rest of the team members hail from big names like Facebook, Adobe, and IBM in addition to many non-profits and past campaigns. There are even some former startup advisors on board.

So what exactly does Hillary Clinton’s technology team do?

Right now, the team is building projects that span almost every section of the campaign. They have done everything from coming up with creative ways to bring in donations, automate data entry to free up field organisers, and build systems that make online voter registration easier. They have launched Facebook campaigns and run the campaign’s mobile app.

Tto accomplish these projects, the team is split into 10 agile groups, complete with product directors, engineers and developers. But to really understand this team, Business Insider took a trip over to their Brooklyn office. Here’s what we found.

When you walk into the Hillary for America office in Brooklyn, you're immediately greeted by a sign that shows their progress towards their goal of registering three million voters. Helping citizens register to vote online is one of the tech team's biggest projects. Lori Janjigian/BI The technology team takes up a big chunk of one floor of the campaign's two-floor office in Brooklyn. Here is their lounge area, where the TV screen is showing a stream of Alaskan bears. Lori Janjigian/BI The different teams are constantly putting out projects and content. Sarah Grey worked on the 'Trump Yourself' Facebook campaign where you can attach Trump quotes to your profile picture. Lori Janjigian/BI Another developer is Sunil Kapila, who worked on launching a student debt calculator. The campaign claims it wanted to make an easy-to-use tool that helps give information about student debt, which tied into Clinton's proposed policies on student debt. Lori Janjigian/BI They also have an office dog named Winnie. According to Winnie's Facebook profile, she is a therapy dog on the campaign team and has the title of 'Director of Barkend Engineering' for the tech team. Lori Janjigian/BI Here's Winnie with the campaign's CTO, Stephanie Hannon. Kyle Lucovsky is an engineer on the campaign. He works on improving a database for call volunteers. Volunteers can now log into a system that gives them a digital call log compete with phone numbers, questions, and ways to plug in information about the different people they have called during their session. Lori Janjigian/BI People are often huddled together in small groups to work on variety of projects together. Lori Janjigian/BI With a team of over 70 people, the office is a bit cramped. People sit in close quarters and often share desk space. Lori Janjigian/BI Since the group also works long hours, Hannon and others on the tech team have ways to make sure everyone felt appreciated. They have a 'Slaaay!' sign that hangs over the desk of someone who is doing a great job. Lori Janjigian/BI Hannon's office has a picture of every person who has been recognised with the 'slaaay!' sign on her Wall of Slaaay. Lori Janjigian/BI And the office definitely doesn't forget to celebrate. Here is Henry Bridge (second standing to the right), Director of Product for the Voter and Volunteer Products team, with his team after they launched an online voter registration tool for Pennsylvania. Lori Janjigian/BI

