LIVE: Hillary Clinton talks about her emails

Democratic presidential front-runner Hillary Clinton is about to give the first press conference of her still unannounced 2016 campaign for the White House.

And it’s coming in the middle of an email controversy engulfing the press.

Last Monday, the New York Times revealed that Clinton exclusively used personal emails while she served as secretary of state. According to the Times, this may have violated federal guidelines and could have left crucial information vulnerable to hackers.

Clinton briefly addressed the controversy in a single tweet last week, but has otherwise not spoken out. Her Tuesday press conference is at the United Nations, where she just gave a speech on women’s rights.

Business Insider will be covering with live updates below.

(2:58 p.m.): Clinton began the press conference by thanking the UN for its work on women’s issues.

Watch the press conference:

