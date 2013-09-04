Hillary Clinton Comes Out In Support Of Obama's Plan In Syria

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is backing President Barack Obama’s call for limited military strikes in Syria.

“Secretary Clinton supports the President’s effort to enlist the Congress in pursuing a strong and targeted response to the Assad regime’s horrific use of chemical weapons,” a Clinton aide said in an email. The aide’s comments were first reported by Politico’s Maggie Haberman.

The comments served as the Clinton camp’s first on the developments in Syria, after she had been roundly criticised for not offering any comment on the situation recently.

As Secretary of State, Clinton advocated diplomatic efforts to remove Syrian President Bashar al-Assad from office. And she also pushed a plan, along with Secretary of Defence Leon Panetta, to arm and train Syrian rebels. That proposal was scuttled by the White House last year.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.